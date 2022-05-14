San Diego police: Woman dead, 12-year-old injured in Lincoln Park neighborhood shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old woman dead and a 12-year-old boy injured in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

San Diego police tell ABC 10 News that it happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Willie James Jones Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead and a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound on his right leg. Another man was found with non-gun-related injuries.

Both the 12-year-old boy and man were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were taken into custody, according to police. The 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on his right wrist. He was taken to the hospital and treated before he was taken into custody.

Police are searching for another person of interest who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

