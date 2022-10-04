San Diego Police to enforce homeless tent breakdown during daylight hours

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homeless advocates are at odds with an old San Diego Police tactic addressing the homeless that is now making a comeback.

The enforcement would make the unhoused tear down their tents during daylight hours or risk citations, but the move is also being met with praise.

SDPD officials said this isn't the first time they've taken these steps, most recently during the hepatitis A outbreak in 2017. They said their goal is to clear public rights of way while also encouraging people to accept shelter and services.

According to police, if they don't comply, they may be subject to enforcement which officials said comes with an offer of services and shelter.

Scott Dreher is an attorney in San Diego who, at times, does pro-bono services for the homeless who are ticketed for having their belongings on the sidewalk. He said this enforcement isn't new.

"They're doing the same thing they've always done, although they're going to be more aggressive because famous Bill Walton has spoken up," said Dreher.

Dreher is referring to the pressure put on the city by basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton a week ago. Walton criticized Mayor Todd Gloria's office for their response to the homeless crisis.

"I feel bad for both sides; nobody wants to look at something that's unpleasant but don't just chase them away, that's not helping solve the problem," said Dreher.

Some business owners downtown praised the police department's move.

Masi Hanna, who owns three businesses in the Gaslamp Quarter, said she has to ask people to move their belongings from her business at least once a day.

While she is thankful for the enforcement, Hanna hopes those without a home will get the services they need from the city.

Police say this enforcement is an extension of the mayor's direction in early June to step up enforcement of laws against blocking the sidewalks.