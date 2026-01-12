San Diego police SWAT response in Tierrasanta neighborhood leads to suspect's arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect was taken into custody from a Tierrasanta home Monday morning after the San Diego Police Department sent a SWAT team to the area in response to a domestic violence call.

According to SDPD, a woman called police to report a domestic violence incident in the 10000 block of Orleck St., telling police her spouse was being verbally aggressive and had threatened her with a knife. The woman also told police there were guns in the home. When police arrived, they set up a perimeter around the home after contacting the suspect.

SDPD says the suspect was talking about coming out of the house "with violent intentions" and threatened to hurt officers. At one point, the suspect came out to the home's patio, but he went back inside.

Police sent a SWAT team to the area, and the suspect was later taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit. SDPD says the suspect is being evaluated for injuries, and no officers were hurt during the response.

The police response led to a brief shelter-in-place at Miller Elementary School. It was in effect from 10 a.m. to 10:03 a.m., and all students and staff were safe.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.