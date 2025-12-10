San Diego Police: Student stabbed at San Ysidro High School

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are looking for the person who stabbed a female student on the San Ysidro High School campus Wednesday morning.

According to San Diego Police, the incident was reported at around 9 a.m. at the campus on 5353 Airway Road.

Police referred to the incident as a targeted attack, which prompted the school to go into lockdown. Details on what led to the incident were not immediately available.

The student, whose age was not provided, was stabbed multiple times. Her condition is unknown.

San Diego Police officers and San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are in the area searching for the suspected attacker.

A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately released.

As of 9:40 a.m., the lockdown at the campus remained in effect.