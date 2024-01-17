Watch Now
San Diego police sergeant shot in head returns to San Diego

The City of San Diego
Anthony Elliott, a police sergeant with San Diego Police Department returned to San Diego on Monday.
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 01:20:32-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The veteran San Diego police sergeant who was shot in the head on Dec. 7 during a confrontation at the 4S Commons Town Center returned to San Diego Monday.

Anthony Elliott started his rehabilitation therapy just days following the incident. He was transferred to an out-of-state facility on Dec. 21, according to a press release sent by the City of San Diego.

The shooting in December left Elliot unable to walk due to the loss of use of his left arm and leg.

The release said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and department members welcomed Elliott and his family back to San Diego, where Elliott will continue therapy at an outpatient rehab.

