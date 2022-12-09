San Diego Police seek public's help in finding missing woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman who is considered at-risk.

Debra Neal was last seen near 5200 El Cajon Blvd. around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to SDPD officials.

Neal is Black, 62 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a jacket and blue jeans. She uses a walker.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Neal is urged to call 911 and use reference case No. 22-501040.