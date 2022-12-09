Watch Now
San Diego Police seek public's help in finding missing woman

Posted at 6:37 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 09:37:53-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman who is considered at-risk.

Debra Neal was last seen near 5200 El Cajon Blvd. around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to SDPD officials.

Neal is Black, 62 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a jacket and blue jeans. She uses a walker.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Neal is urged to call 911 and use reference case No. 22-501040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
