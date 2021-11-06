San Diego Police search for suspect in armed T-Mobile robbery in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in North Clairemont on Friday.

Police said a man walked into the T-Mobile store in the 4700 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard just after 10:00 p.m. The suspect pulled out a stun gun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk cooperated with the suspect, who took the cash and ran away eastbound. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a 27 to 30-year-old man, 6' with a medium build, police said. He was last seen wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and a mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.