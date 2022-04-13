San Diego Police search for missing Pacific Beach woman, consider her 'at-risk'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of locating a woman reported missing earlier this week.

According to police, 32-year-old Nicole Marie Paré was supposed to pick up a family member at the airport on April 11, but she never showed up.

Police said family members checked her home in Pacific Beach, but she was not there. Her 2017 Audi A5, with California license plate 7VAZ668, was missing as well.

Paré’s purse was found in La Mesa, and police said her Audi was seen in La Mesa and Lemon Grove as recently as April 12.

Police tweeted: “There’s no evidence she’s a victim of a crime. Based on the circumstances, and the fact she’s never gone missing before, Paré is considered missing at-risk.”

Paré is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. Police said her clothing “is unknown at this time.”

Anyone with information on Paré’s whereabouts is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 and reference SDPD Case #22-500305.

