San Diego police search for driver in Midway District hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at an intersection in San Diego's Midway District neighborhood.

The collision occurred around 12:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Camino Del Rio West and Kurtz Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the pedestrian was walking westbound near the south crosswalk when an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on Camino Del Rio West drove through the intersection and hit him. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated for a fractured pelvis and brain bleed. Authorities described his injuries as life-threatening.

Police do not currently have a description of the suspect nor the vehicle involved.

The SDPD Traffic Division is leading the ongoing investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the collision to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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