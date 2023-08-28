San Diego Police search for at-risk woman missing since Aug. 24

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police are asking for the public's help in locating Chesare Gia Dale, a 48-year-old woman who disappeared last Thursday in Allied Gardens.

Dale was last seen by her sister in the area of 5500 Del Cerro Boulevard on Aug. 24. She has medical conditions which place her at risk.

Dale is described as a a woman with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs about 300 pounds.

Dale knows how to use public transportation and is known to frequent the beaches, family members told police.

Anyone with information about Dale's whereabouts was asked to please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531- 2000.

