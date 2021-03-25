Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police search for at-risk 93-year-old man

items.[0].image.alt
San Diego Police
Narciso Guevara.png
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 22:39:33-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Police Department is asking for help locating an at-risk 93-year-old man.

The department tweeted just before 7 p.m. that Narciso Guevara was last seen on the 3300 block of La Jolla Village Drive.

He is described as a Native American man with hazel eyes, gray hair, and approximately five feet, three inches tall.

He was last seen wearing brown slacks with a dark green button-up shirt and a grey jacket with brown shoes.

Police say he wears reading glasses and walks with a navy blue walker with an eagle sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP