San Diego Police search for 3 men who stole beer, shot at 7-Eleven employee

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three men are at large Thursday after San Diego Police said they stole beer and then shot at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood.

SDPD officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.

When an employee attempted to stop them, one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee. After leaving the store, another employee tackled one suspect, who fired several shots at the employee, Heims said.

The suspects got into a vehicle with the beer and were last seen driving east on Thorn Avenue.

The suspects were described as being in their 20s; two were dressed in all black, wearing black jackets. The third suspect wore a light blue jacket with black shoes, Heims said.

Detectives from the department's Robbery Unit are investigating the robbery and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531- 2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.