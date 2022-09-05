Watch Now
San Diego police respond to Colina del Sol stabbing

Posted at 6:05 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 21:05:56-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a stabbing in Colina del Sol Sunday evening.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 50th St. Officers found the victim, who they estimate to be around 20 years old, conscious and breathing; however, they did not cooperate with police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the area, police say.

SDPD does not have a suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News as we work to gather the latest information.

