San Diego police respond to Colina del Sol stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a stabbing in Colina del Sol Sunday evening.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 50th St. Officers found the victim, who they estimate to be around 20 years old, conscious and breathing; however, they did not cooperate with police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the area, police say.

SDPD does not have a suspect description at this time.

