San Diego Police: Rental car employee carjacked in Little Italy

Posted at 6:32 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 09:32:55-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An employee of the Economy Rent-A-Car in Little Italy was carjacked at knifepoint, the San Diego Police Department said.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the rental car staff member was washing a white 2022 Chrysler Voyager at 2300 India St. when a person pointed a knife at the employee and drove off with the vehicle, according to the SDPD.

According to SDPD officials, the suspected carjacker drove the stolen vehicle northbound on Interstate 5 and was later involved in a pursuit with Montebello Police Department officers.

The suspected carjacker, who has not been apprehended, is described by police as a 5-foot-6, 150 pound Black woman in her late 30s. She was last seen with her hair in a bun while wearing a black jacket, shorts, black ankle socks and white shoes.

The SDPD's Robbery detectives were investigating the carjacking.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
