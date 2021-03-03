San Diego Police release video after officer shoots knife-wielding man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police released video after an officer shot a man authorities say threatened the officer with a knife.

According to police, an officer was flagged down by a pedestrian on the 300 block of G Street regarding a man armed with a knife just after 7 p.m. February 25.

“Officer Kelly Besker was interacting with a possible intoxicated person when he was approached by the pedestrian who described an older man holding a knife,” police said.

Police say Besker drove to the location and made contact with the suspect, identified as Stephen Wilson, 69.

The man denied having a knife, “but then officer Besker saw it in his back pocket.”

Wilson reached for the knife as the officer said “do not grab that knife," according to the department.

“Two other officers were at the location. Only officer Besker discharged his service weapon,” police said in the video.

Wilson was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

WARNING: The below video contains graphic content.

