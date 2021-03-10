San Diego Police release video after social media post accuses officer of pointing gun at juvenile

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Police Department released body cam footage after a social media post reportedly accused an officer of pointing a gun at a juvenile.

According to police, a photo taken during a “high-risk vehicle stop” began circulating on social media.

“Based on this photo, some have speculated the officer was pointing a gun at the juvenile. But, the officer’s body worn camera shows that at no time was that the case,” police said.

Police said the incident began Tuesday just before 1 p.m. when a motorcycle officer saw a vehicle traveling in excess of 70 miles per hour on Park Boulevard, which has a speed limit of 40 miles per hour.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop by turning on his lights and siren, but the vehicle didn’t stop, police said.

The officer then called for assistance “believing the driver was trying to evade him.”

“The vehicle stopped at Park Boulevard and Upas Street and a high-risk vehicle stop was initiated," according to the department.

Video of the incident shows the juvenile, who the driver identifies as his son, get out of the car.

“Just come her bud. Just come here,” an officer can be heard saying. Later in the video, an officer can be heard explaining the situation to the child.

Police said the driver was issued a misdemeanor citation for reckless driving and his vehicle was impounded.

“The father and son left together after the citation was issued,” the department said.

Watch the full video below:

