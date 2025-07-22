San Diego Police raid another underground gambling den in City Heights area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the second time in as many days, the San Diego Police Department dismantled an illegal gambling den in City Heights.

The latest raid on underground gambling activity in the urban district east of Balboa Park took place Friday, when investigators served a search warrant at Rrocky's Market in the 4700 block of University Avenue and seized nine illegal gambling machines along with nearly $500 in cash and a replica firearm, SDPD Capt. Martha Sainz said.

"At the time of the incident, there were four people inside the business partaking in illegal gambling activities," the captain said. "One person was arrested for probation violation, and the remaining three were given gambling den-related citations."

On Thursday, police and members of an FBI violent-crime task force shut down an illicit gambling den operating out of a home in the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue. During the raid, the personnel arrested six people and seized 12 illegal gambling machines, two handguns, ammunition, narcotics and more than $1,000 in cash.

In February, police learned about unlawful gambling going on at the residence near Azalea Park while investigating a double shooting in the neighborhood, Sainz said. Officers shut down the illicit operation, only to get information within a month that it was up and running again.

"These dens often attract other criminal activity ... including narcotics, prostitution, gang-related activity, noise and fighting, and people coming and going at all hours," Sainz noted. "SDPD continually works to investigate and address illegal gambling dens throughout the city of San Diego."

