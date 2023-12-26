San Diego police probe Christmas Eve shooting in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Police were investigating a late-night Christmas Eve shooting in the Little Italy neighborhood of downtown San Diego.

Units responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of State Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

"One person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries,'' Foster said. "There are currently no suspects in custody."

Foster said detectives from the SDPD's Central Division were continuing an investigation into the shooting. No motive or suspect description were immediately available.

