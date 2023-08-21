San Diego Police plan DUI checkpoint for Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division will conduct a DUI and driver license checkpoint between about 10 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location within the city limits, police said Monday.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, said Sgt. Gregory Minter of the SDPD.

"The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired," Minter said. "During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."

Drivers are reminded that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving, the sergeant said. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

