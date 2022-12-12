San Diego Police: Officer shot by person who led vehicle pursuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police officer was shot during the pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

An SDPD Watch Commander confirmed to ABC 10News that an unidentified officer was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital after being struck by gunfire in the Mountain View area at around 1:30 a.m.

ABC 10News learned the officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The situation began at around 12:15 a.m. when officers spotted a black Toyota 4Runner that was reported stolen and tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the SUV sped away, prompting a chase.

During the pursuit, the SUV entered several local freeways, including state Route 905 in the South Bay.

When the vehicle exited on Ocean View Boulevard from state Route 15, a female passenger got out of the SUV. The passenger was detained by officers, but the vehicle got back onto SR-15.

The SUV went into Lemon Grove before it eventually returned to the Mountain View area and stopped in a parking lot on 45th Street.

According to officials, the driver got out of the SUV and opened fire, striking a responding officer at least once. The driver then ran into an apartment unit in the 1000 block of 44th St.

As of 6 a.m., the suspected shooter was holed up inside the home as SWAT units surrounded the residence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.