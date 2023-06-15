San Diego Police officer hospitalized after being rear-ended by SUV in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An on-duty San Diego Police officer was rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon after his motorcycle was struck from behind by an SUV in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

The crash happened at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Kendall Street around 3:35 p.m.

According to the police department, the officer was on duty on his motorcycle when he was rear-ended by a Ford SUV. He was conscious and breathing when emergency units arrived at the scene.

The SDPD officer was taken to a local hospital with major injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Police say the driver who struck the officer stayed at the scene. Authorities told 10News they have video of the crash but aren't releasing it to the public at this time for "obvious reasons."

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.