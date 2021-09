SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego Police Department officer has been rushed to the hospital after he was accidentally shot at a training academy Monday.

According to SDPD, the officer was struck in the right leg at the Duffy Town training center, which is named after former Sheriff John Duffy.

There is no word on how the officer was shot or the severity of his injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.