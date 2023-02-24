Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: Off-duty officer arrested in Mira Mesa domestic violence incident

San Diego police cruiser suv
FILE
San Diego police cruiser suv
Posted at 10:12 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 13:12:28-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police officer was arrested in connection with a reported domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty, the police department stated Friday.

SDPD officials said officers were dispatched to an area of Mira Mesa at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident.

Following a preliminary investigation by officers, Officer James Walker was arrested on domestic violence-related charges.

Walker was booked into San Diego County Jail, officials said.

SDPD officials confirmed Walker “has been suspended and his peace officer powers removed pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations. Both investigations will be handled by SDPD. SDPD will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

No additional details on the incident were released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!