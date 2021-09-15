San Diego police nab suspect in Lincoln Park sexual battery cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of sexually assaulting two women on different occasions in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last month has been charged following an investigation.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 18-year-old Kevin Brooks is charged with attempted sexual assault and sexual battery with force in connection with two incidents involving a 30-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman.

The first assault happened on Tuesday, August 17 around 5:10 a.m. at the Sea Breeze Apartments in the 4800 block of Logan Avenue.

A woman told police she parked her car and was walking home and when Brooks approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. The victim fought Brooks off, and he ran eastbound along the north fence line of the property.

The second assault happened on Tuesday, August 31 around 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 49th Street. The victim was walking northbound when she suddenly heard footsteps behind her.

Detectives say the woman turned around and saw Brooks had approached her. She told him he had scared her, and Brooks said, “My bad” before continuing northbound and stopping at the intersection of 49th Street and Logan Avenue.

When the victim walked past him and turned onto Logan Avenue, Brooks allegedly ran up behind the victim and pushed her to the ground before sexually assaulting her. He then reportedly got up and ran southbound on 49th Street.

SDPD says detectives determined that Brooks was the suspect in both cases. On Monday, September 13, investigators issued an arrest warrant and took Brooks into custody on his charges. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or believes they were the victim of a similar assault should call the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.