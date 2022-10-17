San Diego Police: Mother arrested after baby found dead in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her infant daughter in a Mission Valley home, San Diego Police confirmed Monday.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, SDPD officers were called to an apartment in the 10300 block of San Diego Mission Road in response to a reported death of a baby.

Responding officers arrived and “contacted a 35-year-old Hispanic female in the apartment as they conducted a welfare check within the residence,” SDPD officials said.

Officials added, “During the welfare check at the apartment, officers discovered an obviously deceased 2-month-old female infant in the residence. The infant was suffering from trauma to her body that indicated she was the victim of a violent crime. Officers detained the female adult and determined she was the mother of the infant.”

A preliminary investigation helped SDPD Homicide Unit detectives identify the baby’s mother, Christine Mendoza, as the lone suspect in the death of the child.

Mendoza was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on one count of murder, according to SDPD officials.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.