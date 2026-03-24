San Diego police: Mother and son dead in possible murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A double-shooting in San Diego's Burlingame neighborhood Monday night is being investigated by police as a possible murder-suicide.

At around 7:40 p.m., San Diego police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of San Marcos Avenue after residents reported hearing gunshots and saw a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his head on the front porch of a home.

Responding officers arrived to find a 51-year-old man with what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers also found a handgun near the man.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital but died after arrival, according to SDPD officials.

Officers entered the house and discovered an 83-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was declared dead at the scene.

SDPD officials stated, “Preliminary investigation indicates the pair were mother and son, and the two reside in the home together.”

Officials said Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.