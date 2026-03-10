Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego police: Man walking dogs hit by school bus in Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 69-year-old man walking his dogs suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after police said he was hit by a school bus on a Rancho Penasquitos street.

The collision happened just after 8:30 a.m. near the 9500 block of Paseo Montalban, according to San Diego police.

Police confirmed the male pedestrian and his two dogs were crossing Paseo Montalban from south to north when they were struck by a Poway Unified School District bus with no students on board.

According to police, the 76-year-old male bus driver rendered emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to Scripps La Jolla hospital with major head trauma, police told ABC 10News. His condition was unknown as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The two dogs were not injured, and no other injuries were reported.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the incident; police told ABC 10News DUI was not suspected in the collision.

