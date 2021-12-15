San Diego Police: Man steals delivery truck, leads officers on pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen delivery truck that ended in a church parking lot.

The 45-year-old suspect, for unknown reasons, stopped an Amazon driver in a U-Haul box truck, removed the victim and stole the vehicle from the 3500 block of Ben Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander's log.

Police located the vehicle on state Route 52 and pursued the driver to Interstate 8 and Second Street, where spikes were deployed. The suspect continued driving on shredded tires, eventually stopping at Shadow Mountain Church in El Cajon. The suspect was taken into custody in the church parking lot, police reported.

No other information was released, including the identity of the suspect.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies assisted in the pursuit.