San Diego police: Man stabbed while walking to Mountain View convenience store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man walking to a Mountain View convenience store Tuesday evening was stabbed by an unknown assailant, according to San Diego police.

Police said the 68-year-old victim was on his way to the store in the 4300 block of Keeler Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. when a man approached him from behind and -- for reasons unknown -- stabbed the victim once in his ribs.

The suspected attacker fled the scene on an electric scooter; he was described by police as Black with a thin build and was last seen wearing a navy blue Chargers jersey and a black face covering.

According to police, the victim was hospitalized and underwent surgery for injuries considered non-life threatening.

In a statement, police said, “The victim noticed the suspect in a nearby alley earlier, but no exchange was made at that time.”

SDPD Southeastern Division detectives are investigating the incident.