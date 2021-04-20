Watch
San Diego police: Man sitting in SUV carjacked at knifepoint by 2 men

KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 7:30 AM, Apr 20, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men carjacked a man at knifepoint Tuesday morning while he was sitting inside his SUV in a Miramar Ranch North parking lot, police said.

It happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Vons grocery store on Scripps Poway Parkway near Spring Canyon Road, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A man, whose age was not immediately available, was sitting inside his white Toyota Rav4 SUV when two men approached him, Delimitros said. One of the men then pulled out a knife and demand the man's vehicle.

The victim complied and the pair drove off west toward Interstate 15, the officer said. No injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

