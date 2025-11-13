San Diego Police: Man sitting in car stabbed in face and arm in San Ysidro parking lot

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – A man sitting in his car in a San Ysidro parking lot was stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant early Thursday morning, San Diego Police said.

According to police, at around 2:50 a.m., the victim was in his vehicle at the lot at 444 E. San Ysidro Blvd. when a man approached him and “without provocation began stabbing him in the face and arm.”

The victim, identified by police as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, got away from the suspected attacker and was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were considered non-life threatening, police stated.

The suspected attacker who fled the scene was described as a Hispanic male in his 50s with a beard. He was wearing glasses and dressed in gray clothing at the time of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SDPD Southern Division at 619-424-0400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.