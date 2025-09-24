San Diego Police: Man shot in City Heights alley, dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man believed to be homeless was shot and killed in a City Heights alley late Tuesday night, according to San Diego Police.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired near 43rd Street and Polk Avenue at around 11:55 p.m.

Officers found a man down in an alley between University Avenue and Polk Avenue with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but police confirmed he died after arrival.

Police did not formally identify the victim.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives learned the man “was involved in an altercation with another man in the alley prior to gunshots being heard. A person of interest in this case was detained and interviewed by detectives but has since been released pending additional investigation.”

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.