San Diego Police: Man shot for not keeping bathroom clean at Westview Park

Posted at 6:39 AM, Nov 21, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was shot, and a 30-year-old man was hit with a gun at Westview Park in Mira Mesa, according to San Diego Police.

The victims were confronted by the suspect just before 7 p.m. at 9800 Mira Lee Way because the 22-year-old man was not keeping the bathroom clean that all three men were sleeping in, SDPD officials said.

The suspect, only described by police as a Black male, shot the 22-year-old in the leg and hit the 30-year old with the gun for trying to protect the victim who was shot, according to authorities.

The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the suspect remains at-large, according to the SDPD.

SDPD's Northeastern Division detectives were investigating the incident.

