San Diego Police: Man shot after getting out of car in Lincoln Park parking lot

Posted at 6:23 AM, Feb 09, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27-year-old man was shot in Lincoln Park, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the victim exited his vehicle in the parking lot of 200 47th Street where two suspects shot at him from a nearby creek bed, according to the SDPD.

The 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh, which fractured his femur, according to police. Two nearby vehicles and an apartment building were also struck by stray bullets.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive his injury, police said.

No motive or suspect information was available, but the SDPD said two men were suspected of shooting the victim, and both were still at-large.

The SDPD's Southeastern Division Detectives were investigating the shooting.

