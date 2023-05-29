San Diego Police: Man shot after dispute at Phantom Nightclub in Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are looking for a suspect after a man was gunned down outside of a nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter early Memorial Day morning.

According to the SDPD, officers received a call around 1:36 a.m. about a shooting in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue.

When police arrived at the Phantom Nightclub, they found a 20-year-old man outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and officials say he is in stable condition.

SDPD says the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of people inside the nightclub and the group was put out.

The dispute continued outside on the street and someone in the group fired at the victim, striking him multiple times.

Authorities do not have a suspect at this time.