San Diego Police: Man locks himself inside Mission Valley restaurant, falls asleep

Posted at 6:13 PM, May 23, 2023
MISSION VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he locked himself inside a Mission Valley restaurant and fell asleep.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers found the man in the QDOBA Mexican Eats at the Park Valley Shopping Center.

As authorities tried to speak with him, the man wrapped himself in a large umbrella and proceeded to fall asleep.

SDPD says hours later, they were able to break in with a locksmith and officers took the man into custody.

It is not clear how the man got inside, but officers believe he hid in the restroom before the restaurant closed.

