San Diego police make arrest in City Heights-area homicide

The San Diego Police Department made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night in the City Heights area.

According to the department, officers responded to the 3500 block of Van Dyke Ave. in the Castle neighborhood around 11:50 p.m.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in a driveway, and paramedics took him to a nearby hospital.

He was later pronounced dead, SDPD's press release says.

SDPD says they detained Alan Bahena at the scene, and ultimately determined he was the suspect. The 21-year-old man was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail for murder, the press release says.

Homicide detectives learned in their preliminary investigation that Bahena, the victim and a few other people had gathered in the driveway.

Police say Bahena and the victim are acquaintances.

"At some point, Bahena fired a gun that struck the victim at least once," the press release states. "It is unknown at this point what circumstances led up to the shooting."

Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time, but they did say he is 22 years old.

This is an active investigation, and detectives are in the process of gathering and reviewing evidence, including conducting interviews with witnesses.

If you have any information for SDPD, reach out to the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.