San Diego police looking for suspect in College Area felony battery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it needs the public's help to find a felony battery suspect.

According to the press release sent Friday morning, the battery happened in San Diego's College Area around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 1. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, was standing in the parking lot of the Senor Pancho restaurant, located at 5089 College Ave.

The suspect punched the victim in the face as his back was turned, knocking him on the ground unconscious.

Police says the suspect got into a white Dodge Charger and drove away from the scene.

First responders took the victim to a hospital in the area to get treatment for a broken jaw, as well as other injuries to his head and hip.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. Officers estimate he weighs between 200 to 220 pounds. They say he has short dreadlocks as his hairstyle, and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the battery.

The Charger was a 2018 or newer, with dark tinted windows and no front license plate.

You can watch surveillance video of the incident by following this link. SDPD warns that it is violent and not suitable for all viewers.

If you have any information for police, reach out to SDPD's Eastern Division at 858-495-7955 or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may receive a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.



