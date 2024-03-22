San Diego police looking for missing woman considered at risk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday, and officers say she is considered to be at risk.

Jennifer Chaco Desrosiers was last seen in the Otay Mesa area, near Kostner Drive and Darwin Way, around 3:30 p.m. on March 19, according to SDPD. She is described as a 41-year-old Hispanic woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt and lounge pants with a maroon and black checkered pattern.

If you have information about where Desrosiers may be, reach out to SDPD at 619-531-2000 and mention case #24-500446.