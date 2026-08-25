San Diego police lieutenant arrested for domestic battery

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A veteran San Diego police lieutenant has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery following an incident at a home over the weekend in Chula Vista.

Team 10 has learned that Chula Vista police were called to a report of possible domestic violence on Corte Maduro Sunday afternoon.

After arriving, Chula Vista police arrested Ruben Gutierrez, 47 and took him to county jail.

Gutierrez is well known within the San Diego Police Department and has been on the force for over 23 years.

Chula Vista police did not provide additional details of the incident or say whether anyone was injured.

The lieutenant has represented the department at several community events and spoken to reporters on behalf of the police department in the past.

Gutierrez is the former president of the National Latino Police Officers' Association.

In 2020, he made headlines for giving free boxing lessons to kids in Logan Heights.

Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been revoked, San Diego police Sgt. Saum Poorsaleh confirmed Tuesday.

After being booked, Gutierrez was released from custody on bail.