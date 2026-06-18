San Diego Police investigating a suspicious device near the Clairemont Mesa DMV

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is currently investigating a suspicious device located in the area of Genesee Avenue and Derrick Drive in Clairemont.
🚨 Traffic & Public Safety Advisory 🚨— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 18, 2026
The San Diego Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious device located in the area of Genesee Avenue and Derrick Drive in Clairemont.
We are asking the public to avoid the area while officers and investigators work to…
Police say the bomb squad is also at the scene, and are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, and ABC 10News will update this story when more details come in.