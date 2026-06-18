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San Diego Police investigating a suspicious device near the Clairemont Mesa DMV

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KGTV
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is currently investigating a suspicious device located in the area of Genesee Avenue and Derrick Drive in Clairemont.

Police say the bomb squad is also at the scene, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Clairemont Police activity 6/18/2026

This is a developing story, and ABC 10News will update this story when more details come in.

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