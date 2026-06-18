San Diego Police investigating a suspicious device near the Clairemont Mesa DMV

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is currently investigating a suspicious device located in the area of Genesee Avenue and Derrick Drive in Clairemont.

🚨 Traffic & Public Safety Advisory 🚨



The San Diego Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious device located in the area of Genesee Avenue and Derrick Drive in Clairemont.



We are asking the public to avoid the area while officers and investigators work to… — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 18, 2026

Police say the bomb squad is also at the scene, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

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This is a developing story, and ABC 10News will update this story when more details come in.