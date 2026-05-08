San Diego police investigate woman's suspicious death in Encanto apartment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was found dead in her Encanto apartment under suspicious circumstances, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

On Thursday, at around 8:50 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to an apartment unit in the 6300 block of Imperial Avenue over the discovery of a body.

Officers arrived to find a woman believed to be Hispanic and in her 60s deceased inside the apartment.

“Based on injuries observed on the woman, and the positioning of her body, officers are calling the death suspicious,” SDPD officials said.

The cause of the woman’s death is unknown; police stated Homicide Unit detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.