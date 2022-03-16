San Diego Police investigate shooting at park in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are looking for two men suspected of shooting and injuring a man at a park in Chollas Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Gompers Park, on Carolina Lane, when the victim was sitting at a picnic bench.

According to police, two men pulled up in a grey Dodge Durango SUV and opened fire. The victim was shot in the foot and shin and was taken to the hospital.

Parents at the park say they heard the shots and rushed to protect their children.

SDPD says the suspected shooters fled the scene in the SUV, with one of the men wearing a brown shirt and shorts.

The department's gang unit is investigating the shooting, but anyone with information is asked to call police.