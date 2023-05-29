San Diego Police investigate robbery at Mission Hills restaurant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a restaurant in San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood was robbed Sunday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 10 p.m. about a robbery in the 1800 block of W. Washington Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a masked man walked into the restaurant and approached an employee standing by the register.

SDPD says once the worker acknowledges him, the man pulled up his sweater and showed a handgun.

The employee opened the register and the robber removed the drawer and placed it on the counter before taking the undisclosed amount of cash inside. No injuries were reported.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot and left westbound from the restaurant. He was last seen wearing a black hat, green hoodie, cream sweater, black pants, white shoes, surgical mask, and gloves.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.