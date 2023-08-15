San Diego Police investigate possible attempted kidnappings in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Parents in a Tierrasanta neighborhood are on edge after two possible attempted kidnapping incidents in which children were approached by men.

According to San Diego Police, the first incident happened Aug. 4 when a 10-year-old boy went to a mailbox at 10200 Laffrey Court sometime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Police said that as the child’s mother was watching, a man drove up, got out of his white car and then tried to hug him. “The mother yelled and the man fled,” police stated.

The man in the incident was described as white with a tan or olive complexion, 25 to 29 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair fashioned in a high-and-tight cut. The man had a one-inch scar on the right side of his chin; he was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and jeans. The man was driving a late 90s-2000s white Honda with a weathered look, according to police.

The second reported case happened at a park on 3700 Bordelon Court -- a few streets away from the first incident -- on Aug. 11, at around 3 p.m., according to police.

A 9-year-old girl was playing at the park when a person described as an older Hispanic male with a beard and wearing a hat and sunglasses drove up in a white car, “rolled down the driver’s side window, and asked the girl to come to his car for some candy. The girl ran home and the car drove away.”

An SDPD spokesperson said officers were investigating the Aug. 11 incident when they learned about the first case from the week before.

The neighborhood, mostly made up of military families, is now leaning on each other even more and being extra cautious as Eastern Division detectives conduct their investigation.

Police did not specify if they think the incidents involve the same man, but they are asking that anyone with information call the department.