San Diego Police investigate man's suspicious death in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities continued their investigation Monday into the death of a man in San Diego's East Village neighborhood.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk at 800 13th St. near the intersection of F Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the man was found with severe injuries. Paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department tried reviving him, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Due to the suspicious nature of the man's death, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating this incident," the department said in a statement.

Investigators believe the victim fell from an apartment window, although it was still too early to determine the exact cause of death, they said.

His name and age were not immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to call the Homicide Unit at 619 531- 2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

