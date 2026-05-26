San Diego police investigate man's stabbing death at Point Loma shopping center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in a Point Loma shopping center early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Midway Towne Center on West Point Loma Boulevard just after midnight following a reported altercation in the parking lot near the Barons Market.

Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment but died after arrival, police said.

The person suspected in the stabbing left the scene in a vehicle. Descriptions of the suspected attacker or the vehicle were not immediately available.