San Diego Police investigate man's death in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Pacific Beach street early Friday morning.

At around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Hornblend Street, near Grand Avenue, in response to a report of a person down on the ground.

Officers and emergency medical crews located the unresponsive man next to a Bird scooter. After performing CPR at the scene, the man was taken to the hospital.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead after arrival, ABC 10News learned.

SDPD’s Traffic Division investigated whether the man was involved in a crash or was the victim of a hit-and-run, but investigators did not find any evidence of a collision.