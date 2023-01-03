San Diego Police investigate discovery of body in City Heights homeless encampment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police are investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue.

A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment in City Heights, next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.

Police described the body as that of Black man in his 30s with trauma to his face. The body had been covered with a tarp.

An investigation into the incident was continuing by police.