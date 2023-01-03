Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police investigate discovery of body in City Heights homeless encampment

san diego police lights homicide
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:15:15-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police are investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue.

A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment in City Heights, next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.

Police described the body as that of Black man in his 30s with trauma to his face. The body had been covered with a tarp.

An investigation into the incident was continuing by police.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!