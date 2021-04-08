Watch
San Diego police investigate deadly Mountain View house fire as murder-suicide case

KGTV
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 15:25:34-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire at a Mountain View home that led to the deaths of three people is being investigated as a murder-suicide incident, police said Thursday.

According to San Diego police, investigators determined the fire that gutted a home on South 38th Street in the early morning hours of April 1 was intentionally set, with the arsonist “using gasoline as an accelerant.”

After putting out the blaze, San Diego Fire-Rescue crews discovered the bodies of three people. According to police, the three people appeared to have died from fire-related injuries.

Police added: “Investigators believe this was a case of murder-suicide however, the investigation is still ongoing to determine what roles each individual played in the incident.”

Thus far, investigators have only been able to identify two of the three deceased: Katie Valdivia, 44, and her 26-year-old son Angel Valdivia.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

